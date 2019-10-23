Play

Patriots' Julian Edelman: Logs limited practice

Edelman (chest) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

Edelman has been playing through his chest injury of late, so there's little doubt the PPR-friendly pass-catcher will be available for Sunday's game against the Browns. Now that Josh Gordon (knee) is on IR, the Patriots' wideout corps will now be headed by Edelman, newcomer Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett (hamstring), while first-round draft choice N'Keal Harry (ankle) is eligible to return from IR as soon as Week 9.

