Patriots' Julian Edelman: Logs limited session
Edelman (ankle) was listed as limited at Wednesday's walk-through practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Edelman logged 64 of 71 snaps on offense in Sunday's win over the Packers, hauling in six of his 10 targets for 71 yards, rushing twice for 28 yards and completing a 37-yard pass. With no reported setbacks coming out of that contest, it's assumed his limitations Wednesday were mainly for maintenance purposes.
