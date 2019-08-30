Patriots' Julian Edelman: Makes cameo in preseason finale
Edelman caught his lone target for 20 yards in Thursday's preseason finale against the Giants.
Edelman got in some light action with Week 1 around the corner, playing just the opening drive. The shifty slot receiver is set for a hefty role as Tom Brady's favorite target once the games start to count.
More News
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: In uniform Thursday•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Could sit out Thursday's game•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Removed from NFI list•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Practicing in pads•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Tending to broken thumb•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Officially on NFI list•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
QB Tiers 7.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
WR Tiers 7.0
Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...
-
TE Tiers 7.0
You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...
-
Deep sleeper Fantasy picks
Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...