Teammate Cam Newton said Monday Edelman (knee) is "getting better," Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com reports.
Edelman has missed New England's last three games on IR after undergoing surgery to address a bone-on-bone issue in his knee. The 34-year-old veteran is technically eligible to retake the field as soon as Week 11 against the Texans, though the Patriots haven't yet provided a timetable for his recovery. For Edelman to have any shot at making his return versus Houston, the Patriots would first have to designate him for a return from injured reserve, which would allow the team a 21-day window to monitor him at practice.
