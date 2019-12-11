Patriots' Julian Edelman: Managing knee and shoulder issues
Edelman (knee/shoulder) missed Wednesday's practice.
Jeff Howe of The Athletic previously noted that Edelman's Wednesday absence was for "load management purposes," but the Patriots' practice report revealed an added layer to the equation in that the receiver is now dealing with a knee issue, in addition to the shoulder injury he's been playing through of late.
