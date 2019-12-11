Patriots' Julian Edelman: Managing knee, shoulder issues
Edelman (shoulder/knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.
Jeff Howe of The Athletic previously noted that Edelman's Wednesday absence was for "load management purposes," but the Patriots' practice report revealed an added layer to the equation. The receiver had appeared on the report with the shoulder injury in recent weeks, but the knee issue is a new concern that he'll have to overcome in advance of Sunday's game against the Bengals.
