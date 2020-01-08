Patriots' Julian Edelman: May need offseason surgery

Offseason surgery hasn't been ruled out for Edelman, who dealt with shoulder, knee and rib issues this past season, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Per Howe, Edelman's assortment of injuries were "serious enough that they would have ended some other players' seasons." As is it, the 33-year-old toughed it out through all 16 of the Patriots' regular-season contests, as well as the team's wild-card loss to the Titans. On the heels of a 100-catch, 1,117-yard campaign, Edelman will now look to recover from his aches and pains this offseason, with or without surgical repairs, while closely following status of long-time franchise QB Tom Brady, who is eligible to become a free agent March 18.