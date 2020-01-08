Patriots' Julian Edelman: May need offseason surgery
Offseason surgery hasn't been ruled out for Edelman, who dealt with shoulder, knee and rib issues this past season, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.
Per Howe, Edelman's assortment of injuries were "serious enough that they would have ended some other players' seasons." As is it, the 33-year-old toughed it out through all 16 of the Patriots' regular-season contests, as well as the team's wild-card loss to the Titans. On the heels of a 100-catch, 1,117-yard campaign, Edelman will now look to recover from his aches and pains this offseason, with or without surgical repairs, while closely following status of long-time franchise QB Tom Brady, who is eligible to become a free agent March 18.
More News
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Rushes for score in playoff loss•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Suits up versus Titans•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Listed as questionable•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Logs limited practice•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Limited at practice Tuesday•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Rough outing in Week 17 loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
McCarthy's impact on Cowboys offense
Dave Richard looks at Mike McCarthy's body of work with the Packers, and how that will translate...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC North review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC North.
-
Our first 2020 non-PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the CBS Fantasy crew's first non-PPR mock draft of the offseason.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge divisional picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
2019 win percentage analysis: RB
Which running backs led Fantasy teams to the highest winning percentage? No. 1 is pretty easy...
-
Way too early 2020 PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the CBS Fantasy crew's first PPR mock draft of the offseason.