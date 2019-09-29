Patriots' Julian Edelman: May not see full snap share Week 4

Though Edelman (chest) is expected to play Sunday against the Bills despite being listed as questionable, his snap count will hinge on how he feels physically as the contest progresses, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After picking up the chest injury in the Week 3 win over the Jets, Edelman was a limited participant in the Patriots' practices Wednesday through Friday. The Patriots were apparently encouraged by how the wideout looked following the final session of the week, but Rapoport notes there's a chance Edelman's reps could be more limited than usual while he plays at less than 100 percent health. The potential of a reduced snap share and target count renders Edelman a more risky selection in DFS lineups than might normally be the case.