Head coach Bill Belichick said that Edelman (knee) will warm up ahead of Wednesday's practice before the Patriots determine whether he's fit to participate in the session, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Since Edelman has already missed three games after undergoing what was termed as a "precautionary procedure" in late October to address a bone-on-bone issue with his knee, he'll first be eligible to return to practice this week. While recent reports have suggested that Edelman has progressed well from his rehab, the Patriots are still apparently weighing whether to designate him to return from injured reserve. If the Patriots do decide to designate him, it would initiate a 21-day window for the team to evaluate Edelman in practice, leaving the door open for the wideout to return to action as soon as Sunday's game in Houston.