Patriots' Julian Edelman: Misses practice Wednesday

Edelman (ankle/illness) did not practice Wednesday.

Edelman was on the field for 73 of 76 snaps on offense in this past Monday's win over the Bills, en route to hauling in a season-high nine passes (on 10 targets) for 104 yards to go along with two carries for 13 yards. With no reported injury setbacks in the game, we suspect that the listed illness is likely the culprit for his Wednesday absence from practice. A return to the field Thursday, in any capacity, would put Edelman on track to play Sunday night against the Packers.

