Monday's scheduled Patriots/Broncos game is still in line to proceed at this stage, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Schefter adds that there will be "further testing (Sunday) morning in New England (and) it takes a few hours to get back those results." Therefore, "the league expects to have more answers later" Sunday. The NFL shut down the Patriots' team facility Sunday morning after one new positive COVID-19 test was reported.
