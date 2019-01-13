Patriots' Julian Edelman: Moves to second in playoff catches
Edelman turned 13 targets into nine catches for 151 yards in Sunday's 41-28 Divisional Round win over the Chargers, while also adding a seven-yard carry.
Edelman surpassed Reggie Wayne (93) for the second-most postseason receptions of all time, as his 98 catches are eclipsed only by Jerry Rice's gargantuan total of 151. While Edelman's no Rice, he's the unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver in New England heading into what should be a high-scoring AFC Championship in Kansas City.
More News
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Finishes strong•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Paces passing game in win•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Strong effort in Week 15 loss•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Gets into end zone Sunday•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Catches three passes•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Scores key touchdown in Week 12 win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Divisional Round Injury Updates
Carson Wentz isn't back yet, but the Rams and Chiefs could have two of their key playmakers...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, best lineup
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy football rankings, divisional
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Divisional round DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over the Divisional Playoffs? We've...
-
Early 2019 Non-PPR Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first non-PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Updated playoff challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...