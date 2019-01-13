Patriots' Julian Edelman: Moves to second in playoff catches

Edelman turned 13 targets into nine catches for 151 yards in Sunday's 41-28 Divisional Round win over the Chargers, while also adding a seven-yard carry.

Edelman surpassed Reggie Wayne (93) for the second-most postseason receptions of all time, as his 98 catches are eclipsed only by Jerry Rice's gargantuan total of 151. While Edelman's no Rice, he's the unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver in New England heading into what should be a high-scoring AFC Championship in Kansas City.