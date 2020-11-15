Sources close to Edelman (knee) have been optimistic with how the receiver has responded to recent on-field work since he underwent a precautionary knee procedure Oct. 29, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Edelman is reportedly moving around well on the field, but it's unclear if that will be enough for the Patriots to clear him to practice during the upcoming week. If Edelman does take part in practice next week, he would have a shot at rejoining the roster ahead of a Nov. 22 matchup with the Texans, but his activation shouldn't be considered a guarantee. Whenever Edelman is designated to return from injured reserve, the Patriots would have 21 days to either add him back to the roster or keep him on IR for the rest of the season.