Edelman (knee) is expected to be placed on injured reserve later Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Coach Bill Belichick suggested Edelman "will be back this season" which certainly seems to indicate a longer stay on injured reserve than the minimal three weeks, but the Patriots have also been coy regarding the details surrounding Edelman's recent precautionary knee procedure. With N'Keal Harry also out this Sunday with a concussion, the team will have to get by with the likes of Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski as the top three options at wideout .