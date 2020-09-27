Edelman (knee) caught two of six targets for 23 yards and rushed once for minus-1 yard in Sunday's 36-20 win over the Raiders.

Edelman came crashing back down to earth after totaling a career-high 179 receiving yards in Week 2. His A-game wasn't necessary in this one, as New England accumulated 250 yards on the ground and played with a double-digit lead for the whole fourth quarter. Game script will likely dictate a larger role for Edelman in Week 4 against the Chiefs.