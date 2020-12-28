The Patriots will not activate Edelman (knee) from IR ahead of Monday night's game against the Bills, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Patriots have until Monday's 4 PM EST deadline to activate Edelman, but the 34-year-old veteran ultimately won't be available Monday. Rapoport describes Edelman's chances of returning Week 17 as "unlikely," noting that his future with the Patriots could also be up in the air. Of course, given that the Patriots are already eliminated from playoff contention, the team has no real incentive to rush Edelman back to the field.