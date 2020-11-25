Edelman (knee) won't be designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, making him ineligible to participate in the Patriots' first practice of Week 12, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports. "Julian's definitely headed in the right direction. I spoke with him and he's feeling better every day, [and getting] confident, stronger," head coach Bill Belichick told Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. "We'll just take it day by day. When he's ready to go, we'll put him out there, but we don't want to rush it."

Edelman is still recuperating from the procedure he required in late October to address a bone-on-bone issue in his knee, and though he hasn't hit any reported snags in the rehab process, he's apparently not ready to get back on the field. Given that he's already missed four games, Edelman likely will need a full week of practice before the Patriots feel comfortable clearing him to play, so he presumably won't be option for Sunday's contest versus the Cardinals. Look for Jakobi Meyers to continue playing most of the snaps at slot receiver until Edelman is activated from IR.