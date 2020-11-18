Edelman (knee) hasn't returned to practice yet, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.
There was thought to be a chance that Edelman, who's missed three games after undergoing a knee procedure in late October, might practice Wednesday, but that's on hold for now. He'll have two more chances to hit the field before Sunday's game against the Texans, but the fact that Edelman wasn't present for Wednesday's session doesn't bode especially well for a potential Week 11 return to action.
More News
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Might practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Making progress•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Moving around well in rehab•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Bone-on-bone issue in knee•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Moving to IR•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Sidelined following knee procedure•