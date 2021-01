Edelman (knee) won't be activated from injured reserve for Sunday's season finale against the Jets, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

The 34-year-old was designated to return from injured reserve in mid-December, but he never progressed enough to warrant being activated. Edelman finishes the 2020 campaign with 21 catches for 315 yards and zero touchdowns with two carries for 22 yards in six games.