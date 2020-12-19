Edelman (knee) will not be activated ahead of Sunday's contest against the Dolphins, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.

Edelman returned to practice earlier this week kicking off a 21-day window in which the veteran receiver can practice without counting against the active roster. With the Patriots barely clinging onto their playoff hopes, it remains to be seen whether the team will choose to activate the longtime stalwart or simply let the 34-year-old get completely healthy after also spending a multi-week stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this season.