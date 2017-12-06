Patriots' Julian Edelman: Not sure about rehab timeline
Edelman (knee) said he can't provide a timeline for his rehab from a torn ACL, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Less than fourth months removed from suffering the injury, Edelman suggested that he's making good progress but still doesn't have an approximate timeline. He tore his ACL in the third week of the preseason, giving him more than a full year to recover before Week 1 of 2018. Of course, he'll turn 32 years old in May and already has an extensive history of serious injuries, though his knees hadn't really been a problem prior to this year. Edelman's team-friendly contract should ensure that the Patriots give him every shot to reclaim his status as one of Tom Brady's favorite targets.
