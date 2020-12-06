Though Edelman (knee/illness) still plans to play again this season, ESPN's Adam Schefter suggests via a source that the receiver is "still a couple of weeks" away from returning to action.

In that scenario, Edelman -- who hasn't played since Week 7 -- could potentially be back for the Patriots' regular-season stretch run, which would be a big boost to the 5-6 team's offense. In his continued absence, New England's wide receiver corps will be headed by Jakobi Meyers, Damiere Byrd and N'Keal Harry, with Donte Moncrief also on hand.