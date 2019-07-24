Patriots' Julian Edelman: Officially on NFI list
The Patriots placed Edelman (thumb) on the non-football injury list Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Edelman is facing three more weeks to recover from a left thumb injury, so this move was more or less expected. It's unclear if the Patriots will risk an aggravation with a preseason appearance, but at this point in his career he can get by with little to no in-game reps before Week 1. As evidence, Edelman has managed 103 catches (on 153 targets) for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns per 16 games played since becoming a regular part of the Patriots offense in 2013.
