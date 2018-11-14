Patriots' Julian Edelman: On the field Wednesday
Edelman (ankle) was present for Wednesday's practice, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Wednesday's practice is the only session of the week for the Patriots, who are on bye in Week 11. Edelman was forced out of this past Sunday's loss to the Titans, but the severity of his ankle injury has subsequently been downplayed. While we'd expect Edelman to be limited some at practice next week, for now we'll operate under the assumption that he'll likely suit up for the team's Nov. 25 contest against the Jets.
More News
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Avoids serious injury•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Exits game with ankle injury•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Good to go this week•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Logs limited session•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Contributes in three ways•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Suits up Sunday night•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
It hasn't been quite the season we've hoped for from Alex Collins or Dalvin Cook, but Jamey...
-
Latest news: Bell stays home
Le'Veon Bell chose not to report on Tuesday. Heath Cummings breaks down everything you missed...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 11
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Week 11 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...