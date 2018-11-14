Patriots' Julian Edelman: On the field Wednesday

Edelman (ankle) was present for Wednesday's practice, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Wednesday's practice is the only session of the week for the Patriots, who are on bye in Week 11. Edelman was forced out of this past Sunday's loss to the Titans, but the severity of his ankle injury has subsequently been downplayed. While we'd expect Edelman to be limited some at practice next week, for now we'll operate under the assumption that he'll likely suit up for the team's Nov. 25 contest against the Jets.

