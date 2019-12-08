Patriots' Julian Edelman: On track to play
Edelman (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Edelman has been a mainstay on the Patriots' injury reports throughout 2019 and is being listed as questionable for the ninth time this season, but like the previous eight occasions, there's no real concern about his availability for gameday. The standout slot man has played no fewer than 89 percent of the offensive snaps and has drawn no fewer than 10 targets in any game since Week 5, so that's a reasonable baseline for what to expect from him in terms of both workload and usage Sunday.
