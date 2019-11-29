Patriots' Julian Edelman: One of 17 players listed as questionable

Edelman (shoulder) is one of 17 players the Patriots list as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Texans.

Edelman logged limited practice sessions all week and we'd be very surprised if he wasn't available to serve as one of QB Tom Brady's key targets Sunday night. Meanwhile, Phillip Dorsett (concussion) and Mohamed Sanu (ankle) -- who were both inactive in Week 12 -- are also listed as questionable, but appear to be trending in the right direction heading into the weekend.