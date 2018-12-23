Patriots' Julian Edelman: Paces passing game in win
Edelman caught six of 10 targets for 70 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-12 win over Buffalo.
Edelman was the lone productive target for quarterback Tom Brady, accounting for more than half of his 126 passing yards. His touchdown was a 32-yarder scored on fourth down in the third quarter. With fellow wide receiver Josh Gordon (suspension) away from the team now, Edelman should see all the targets he can handle against the Jets in Week 17.
