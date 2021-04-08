Edelman plans to "to try and gut out another season with (his) chronically troubled knee" according to Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald.

While it appears as though Edelman, who turns 35 next month, will give it a go this coming season, it remains to be seen how the Patriots plan to proceed with him after signing Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne in free agency. When healthy enough to suit up, Edelman has the savvy to get open and rack up catches, but Guregian relays concerns regarding the veteran pass-catcher's ability to make it through the entire season without his knee issues flaring up. Look for further context clues regarding Edelman's future with the Patriots to surface no later than the NFL Draft, which runs April 29 through May 1.