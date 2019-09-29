Patriots' Julian Edelman: Plans to play
Edelman (chest/ribs) told Dianna Russini of ESPN that he's good to go for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Those considering the Patriots' slot ace in Week 4 lineups are still advised to confirm his status in advance of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff, but at this stage, Edelman is in line to be active. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Edelman's Week 4 workload will hinge on how he feels as Sunday's game progresses. Edelman was unable to finish Week 3's win over the Jets after sustaining the injury that led to him being listed as questionable this weekend.
