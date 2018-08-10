Patriots' Julian Edelman: Plays 16 snaps
Edelman (suspension) played 16 offensive snaps in Thursday's preseason game against the Bengals, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Playing with Brian Hoyer on an ugly night for the New England offense, Edelman finished the game without a target but at least avoided any setbacks in his first contest since last August. While he should get some work with Tom Brady in the next two preseason games, Edelman will need to wait until Week 5 to make his 2018 regular-season debut.
