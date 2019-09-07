Patriots' Julian Edelman: Possible role reduction

Edelman could face significant competition for receptions in the form of Antonio Brown, who signed with the Patriots on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Despite Antonio Brown's size (5-foot-10, 181 pounds), the star wide receiver ran nearly 75.8 percent of his snaps from the outside with the Steelers in 2018. As a result, he shouldn't threaten either Edelman or Josh Gordon's playing time much, as all three could share the field without much interference. Edelman's repertoire with quarterback Tom Brady will likely afford him plenty of targets each week, but it's hard to imagine a scenario where the 33-year-old will receive a true No. 1 receiver's workload with both Brown (eligible to play in Week 2) and Josh Gordon running routes on any given play. It's also unlikely Edelman will have a similarly dramatic impact in the red zone. The 11th-year receiver posted 11 targets inside the 10-yard line despite playing just 12 games -- figures that were tied for third best in the NFL last season -- but Brown led the league in touchdown receptions (15) in 2018 and posted 44 touchdowns combined in the four seasons prior.