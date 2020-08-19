Edelman (undisclosed) practiced fully Wednesday, Christopher Gasper of WCVB-TV reports.
Edelman was present for the start of practice Tuesday and then noticeably absent after that, but his quick return to the field suggests that his injury issue was minor or that he was simply being rested. Edelman, who will no longer be catching passes from Tom Brady in 2020, will thus continue to build his rapport with QBs Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham. Regardless of who gets the Week 1 starting nod, Edelman figures to see his share of targets in the Patriots offense, a context that gives him a stable floor in PPR formats.
