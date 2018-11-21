Patriots' Julian Edelman: Practices fully
Edelman (ankle) practiced fully Wednesday.
The Patriots' bye week gave Edelman the healing time he needed to be ready for Sunday's game against the Jets. As a result, he's poised to maintain his high volume role in the New England offense this weekend.
