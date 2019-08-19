Patriots' Julian Edelman: Practicing in pads
Edelman (thumb) wore pads at Monday's practice, which likely means he's been removed from the non-football injury list, WEEI's Ryan Hannable reports.
The transaction presumably will be announced later in the day, as players on the NFI list aren't allowed to practice with teammates. Edelman has been out all summer with a broken left thumb, but there's never been much concern about his status for Week 1 against Pittsburgh. Even with Josh Gordon reinstated from suspension, Edelman is a clear favorite to lead the Patriots in targets. The 33-year-old had a 92-67 target advantage in the 10 games both he and Gordon played last season.
More News
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Tending to broken thumb•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Officially on NFI list•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Out three weeks with thumb injury•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Extension includes $12 million guaranteed•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Finalizing extension with Pats•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Snags Super Bowl MVP honors•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookies make Zero RB more appealing
Heath Cummings wrote about Zero RB last month but says the rookies are making this approach...
-
Fantasy football prep: Rookie RBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Preseason Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at this week's news and what it means for the regular season.
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...
-
4-point per pass TD rankings
Heath Cummings gives his rankings and targets for four-point per passing touchdown leagues...
-
2019 sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...