Patriots' Julian Edelman: Practicing in pads

Edelman (thumb) wore pads at Monday's practice, which likely means he's been removed from the non-football injury list, WEEI's Ryan Hannable reports.

The transaction presumably will be announced later in the day, as players on the NFI list aren't allowed to practice with teammates. Edelman has been out all summer with a broken left thumb, but there's never been much concern about his status for Week 1 against Pittsburgh. Even with Josh Gordon reinstated from suspension, Edelman is a clear favorite to lead the Patriots in targets. The 33-year-old had a 92-67 target advantage in the 10 games both he and Gordon played last season.