Patriots' Julian Edelman: Present for practice

Edelman (ankle) was on the field for Wednesday's practice, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Wednesday's practice is the only session of the week for the Patriots, who are on bye. Edelman was forced out of this past Sunday's loss to the Titans, but the severity of his ankle injury has subsequently been downplayed. While it's expected Edelman will be limited to some degree at practice next week, the assumption remains that he'll be able to fill his usual starting role in the slot Nov. 25 against the Jets.

