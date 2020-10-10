Edelman (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Broncos, Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com reports.

Edelman was a limited participant in practice Saturday, the team's only true practice of the week, so it certainly seems as if the veteran should be able to go Tuesday. It's unclear, however, who would throw Edelman the ball should he be available as coach Bill Belichick neglected to address the team's starting quarterback situation. It's possible Cam Newton, who Jim Nantz reported on last week's CBS broadcast is asymptomatic after testing positive for COVID-19, could actually play depending on the outcome of a number of tests throughout the next 48 hours, although fantasy managers likely won't have that information available ahead of Sunday's afternoon contests.