Patriots' Julian Edelman: Questionable for Sunday night
Edelman (chest/shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens after practicing in a limited fashion all week.
Normally, an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday would be dicey with a player listed as questionable, but Edelman is expected to suit up this weekend. Assuming that's the case, he'll continue to serve as a high-volume target for quarterback Tom Brady. Eight games into the 2019 season, Edelman is sixth in the league with 79 targets and is on pace for 106 catches, 1,148 yards and eight touchdowns.
