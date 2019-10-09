Patriots' Julian Edelman: Questionable for Thursday

Edelman (chest) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Giants.

The same applies to Josh Gordon (knee), but given that both starting receivers were able to log their usual allotment of snaps in the Week 5 win over Washington, the duo is expected to play Thursday. Confirmation on that front will arrive about 90 minutes before the Patriots' 8:20 p.m. EDT kickoff, when the team releases its inactive list. Five games into the 2019 season, Edelman leads the Patriots in catches (29), targets (41) and receiving yards (336) to go along with a pair of scores.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories