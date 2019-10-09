Patriots' Julian Edelman: Questionable for Thursday
Edelman (chest) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Giants.
The same applies to Josh Gordon (knee), but given that both starting receivers were able to log their usual allotment of snaps in the Week 5 win over Washington, the duo is expected to play Thursday. Confirmation on that front will arrive about 90 minutes before the Patriots' 8:20 p.m. EDT kickoff, when the team releases its inactive list. Five games into the 2019 season, Edelman leads the Patriots in catches (29), targets (41) and receiving yards (336) to go along with a pair of scores.
More News
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Limited during low-speed practice•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Listed as limited on practice estimate•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Rebounds as expected•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Suits up Sunday•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Set to play•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Listed as questionable this week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Who are you starting in Week 6 at quarterback? Jamey Eisenberg gives his start and sit calls...
-
Week 6 RB Preview: Group think
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 including waiver priorities...
-
Week 6 Waivers: Injury replacements
With Saquon Barkley and David Johnson potentially out in Week 6, their replacements should...
-
Week 6 TE Preview: Replacing Engram
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 6 at tight end, including how...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
With four teams on bye in Week 6, you'll have to reach deeper than usual for running back help....
-
Week 6 news & notes: Darnold's return
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 6.