Patriots' Julian Edelman: Quiet in Week 4 win
Edelman (chest/ribs) caught four of seven targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 16-10 win over Buffalo.
New England's entire passing game was stuck in low gear, with Tom Brady completing less than half of his passes for a paltry 150 yards. Expect the entire unit to bounce back in Week 5 against the porous Redskins secondary, with a healthier Edelman leading the way. The slot receiver has 21 catches for 226 yards and a touchdown through four games.
