Edelman (knee) brought in three of six targets for 35 yards in the Patriots' 26-10 loss to the Chiefs on Monday night.

Edelman's forgettable night was punctuated by his fifth drop of the season, with the ball ending up in the hands of Tyrann Mathieu for a pick-six that essentially sealed the fate of the Patriots on the night. The veteran wideout had a standout Week 2 against the Seahawks with a 8-179 line, but he's otherwise posted no more than five receptions or 57 yards in his other three games. He'll look to atone for Monday's poor effort against the Broncos in a Week 5 home matchup.