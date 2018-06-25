Patriots' Julian Edelman: Ready for appeal hearing

Edelman's appeal of his four-game suspension will be heard Monday, ESPN.com's Dan Graziano reports.

Edelman was popped for a violation of the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy, though the substance for which he tested positive wasn't recognized by the league's testers. He also believes there was a mistake in the documentation and delivery of his test results -- one of the few scenarios that has led to overturned suspensions in the past. Bouncing back from a torn ACL suffered last preseason, the 32-year-old has been a regular participant throughout the Patriots' offseason program, OTAs and minicamp. Should Edelman ultimately serve a suspension, Chris Hogan would temporarily be left as the team's clear No. 1 wide receiver, with Jordan Matthews (knee), Malcolm Mitchell (knee), Phillip Dorsett, Kenny Britt (hamstring) and Cordarrelle Patterson also in the mix for playing time. Edelman could pursue an appeal in federal court if the current appeal process doesn't work out in his favor.

