Patriots' Julian Edelman: Rebounds as expected

Edelman (chest) caught eight of nine targets for 110 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-7 win over the Redskins.

As expected, Edelman bounced back after a poor Week 4 performance in Buffalo. He hauled in a six-yard touchdown in the first quarter and continued to get open at will the rest of the way to top 100 yards for the first time this season. Expect Edelman to pace New England's passing attack against the Giants on Thursday Night Football in Week 6.