Patriots' Julian Edelman: Recovering from shoulder surgery

Edelman had shoulder surgery last week, with the expectation of being ready for the Patriots' offseason program this spring, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The extent of Edelman's participation in the offseason program is a legitimate question mark, but there isn't any reason to believe his rehab process will extend beyond spring practices. In addition to the recent procedure to repair the AC joint in his left shoulder, Edelman was expected to have arthroscopic surgery to remove a loose body in his left knee. It isn't clear whether the second procedure has taken place yet, but it should happen soon enough if it hasn't already. The offseason has already been quite busy for Edelman, who was arrested Jan. 11 and cited for misdemeanor vandalism, an infraction that probably isn't severe enough to warrant discussion of an NFL suspension. In any case, he'll turn 34 in May as he enters the first season of a two-year, $15.5 million extension. Meanwhile, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady can become an unrestricted free agent in March, if he so desires.