Patriots' Julian Edelman: Remains limited at practice

Edelman (chest/ribs) remained limited at practice Thursday.

There's still a chance that the Patriots end up listing Edelman as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, but Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston noted encouragingly that the Patriots' slot ace "looked like himself" and was "moving okay" during the media-access portion of Thursday's practice.

