Patriots' Julian Edelman: Remains limited Wednesday

Edelman (knee/shoulder) remained limited at practice Wednesday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Edelman toughed it out in this past Sunday's 34-13 win over the Bengals, en route to playing 40 of a possible 65 snaps. While seeing a reduction from his typical workload in Week 15, Edelman was limited to just two catches on five targets for nine yards. We expect him to suit up Saturday against the Bills, but it's unclear how close Edelman will be to full strength this weekend, with NESN.com's Zack Cox previously relaying reports that suggesting that that the Patriots' top pass catcher is dealing with some damage to a tendon in his left knee.

