Patriots' Julian Edelman: Removed from NFI list

Edelman (thumb) has been removed from the Patriots' non-football injury list, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Edelman was spotted on the practice field in pads Monday, so this move was expected. It remains to be seen if Tom Brady's favorite target suits up for Thursday's preseason game against the Panthers, but Edelman's thumb has healed up to the point that he can begin his preparations for Week 1 in earnest. Edelman's precise route running and excellent rapport with Brady lead to the slot ace garnering steady volume in the New England offense, a playing context that gives him a solid weekly fantasy floor, notably in PPR formats.

