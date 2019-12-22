Play

Patriots' Julian Edelman: Returns to action

Edelman (head) returned to Saturday's game versus the Bills, Greg A. Bedard of the Las Vegas Review-Journalreports.

After being called for offensive pass interference in the third quarter, Edelman stayed on the ground for a bit. Eventually, the Patriots yanked him from the game to be evaluated for a head injury, but tests have given the wideout the all-clear. Edelman's presence will be key for a receiving corps lacking in trust from Tom Brady.

