Patriots' Julian Edelman: Returns to limited practice Thursday
Edelman (ankle) was limited at practice Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Edelman missed Wednesday's practice, but we'll attribute his absence to an illness that the Patriots no longer list on their Week 9 injury report. So far there's nothing to suggest that either Edelman or Josh Gordon (hamstring) are in any danger of missing Sunday night's contest against the Packers, but we'll let you know if that changes. Meanwhile, tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back) did not practice Thursday, so his status for this weekend's action is less clear.
