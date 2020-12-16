The Patriots designated Edelman (knee) for return from injured reserve Wednesday, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.
The transaction kicks off a 21-day window wherein Edelman can be evaluated at practice without counting against the active roster. He can be activated at any time, so it's possible that the veteran slot man could be available for Sunday's divisional contest against the Dolphins. Edelman hasn't suited up for regular-season action since Week 7, but Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports that coach Bill Belichick said he'll start "when he's ready."