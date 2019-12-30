Patriots' Julian Edelman: Rough outing in Week 17 loss
Edelman (knee/shoulder) secured three of seven targets for 26 yards in the Patriots' 27-24 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also committed a fumble but it was recovered by the offense.
Edelman had another atypically unproductive day, giving him a pair of sub-30-yard tallies over his final three games of the regular campaign. The veteran did reach the 100-reception mark for the second time in his career with Sunday's production, while his 1,117 receiving yards were a career high. Edelman will look to step his production back up in next weekend's wild-card matchup against the Texans.
